Twinkle Khanna paid a reflective tribute to her late father, Rajesh Khanna, recalling he called her the 'best present' and 'Tina Baba'. She also shared an excerpt from her book 'Mrs Funnybones Returns' about loss and seeing his reflection in her.

Author Twinkle Khanna offered a reflective tribute to her late father, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, revisiting a personal anecdote that shaped their bond. Recalling the time of her birth, Twinkle Khanna shared how her father described her arrival as the "best present". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) He affectionately called her "Tina Baba" - a detail that she explained how quietly set her apart from other girls growing up around her.

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"If my father hoped for a boy as his firstborn, I was never told. All I know is what he said to my mother: That I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He always called me Tina baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," she wrote in the caption.

A Reflection on Loss

In an excerpt from her book 'Mrs Funnybones Returns', Twinkle Khanna further expressed how she finds her father's reflection in herself. "Loss is not a constant ache, nor does it come equipped with a full stop. It lives between pauses and emerges at unexpected moments. Sometimes it's a song on the radio or when I am applying kohl and I see his eyes, under the same arched brows staring out of my reflection," it read.

Remembering Rajesh Khanna's Legacy

Rajesh Khanna, fondly referred to as Kaka, made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71, including 15 consecutive solo super-hit films.

The actor won the Filmfare Best Actor Award on three occasions and was nominated 14 times. He passed away on July 18, 2012. The actor-turned-politician was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Twinkle Khanna's Writing Career

On the work front for Twinkle Khanna, she quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book, 'Mrs Funnybones'.

Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year. Her most recent work arrived with the launch of 'Mrs Funnybones Returns'. (ANI)