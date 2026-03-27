Ram Charan Makes First Appearance Post Eye Surgery, Delights Fans on Birthday
Ram Charan's birthday celebrations are already kicking off! The actor just made his first public appearance after his recent eye injury to meet his fans. Get all the details right here in this story.
Ram Charan's recent injury
Mega Power Star Ram Charan recently got injured on the sets of his film 'Peddi'. He had a minor accident and hurt his eye. Doctors performed a small surgery, which got fans worried. But the film's team quickly clarified that the injury wasn't serious at all.
Ram Charan creates a buzz on the 'Peddi' shooting location
Even Chiranjeevi took to social media to thank Dr. Sudhakar Prasad, the doctor who did the surgery. The movie's team assured everyone that this injury won't affect the 'Peddi' shoot, and Charan would be back soon. And just like they said, Ram Charan was back on the 'Peddi' set today, creating a buzz.
After the eye surgery
This is Ram Charan's first time stepping out in public after his eye surgery. He happily took a selfie with fans waiting for him at the shooting location. With his birthday coming up on Friday, fans have already started the celebrations since Thursday evening.
♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vOURPGFigL
— SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) March 26, 2026
Selfie gift for fans
Despite his injury, Ram Charan made sure to give his fans a special selfie gift at the 'Peddi' location. Meanwhile, the 'Peddi' team is getting another surprise ready. They are releasing the film's teaser on March 27 to mark Ram Charan's birthday.
Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan Spotted Aura Farming at #Peddi Shooting Location ❤️🔥#HBDRamCharanpic.twitter.com/OnWv1M3cuK
— Trends RamCharan ™ (@TweetRamCharan) March 26, 2026
'Peddi's' big show on Ram Charan's birthday
The team first announced an 11:07 AM teaser release. But to make the fans even more excited, they've now preponed it! The latest update is that the teaser will drop at 9:45 AM. It looks like the 'Peddi' hype for Ram Charan's birthday is going to be next-level. Janhvi Kapoor stars as the heroine in this movie.
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