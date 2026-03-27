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Ram Charan’s Peddi Pehelwan First Look: Actor Flaunts Ripped Physique, Brutal Fight Scene Goes Viral
In the first look at Peddi Pehelwan, Ram Charan showed off a ripped body and delivered a devastating takedown. The song's ad emphasised the strong action and his gruff appearance in the Peddi song.
Ram Charan’s Peddi Pehelwan First Look
On Ram Charan's 40th birthday today, March 27, the filmmakers stunned fans by revealing the first look at Peddi Pehelwan from the flick. The performer is seen with a ripped figure, tackling men in his akhada (wrestling ring). The film's release date has been pushed out to the end of April, from March.
Peddi Pehelwan's first look out
The first look for Peddi Pehelwan is out, and Ram Charan appears to be in his element. He's harsh, muscular, and deeply embedded. What also strikes your attention is his chiselled figure, which the teaser clearly displays, especially with the Peddi song playing in the background.
Ram Charan’s Peddi Pehelwan First Look
He seems to be leaning into this rocky, massive expanse, and the glance keeps things simple. Action, presence, and intensity.
"His grit. His game. His pride. Wishing Mega Power Star Ram Charan a very Happy Birthday Celebrate the moment with the powerful glimpse of Peddi Pehenwan - a man shaped by strength, spirit and sheer Will," the makers wrote.
What is the Peddi's new release date?
In February, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana stated that Ram Charan's film will no longer be released on March 27 as originally planned. Buchi gave a quick update on social media, stating, "30-04-2026. #PEDDI." Ram Charan followed up by uploading a new poster from the film and writing, "#PEDDI will see you on April 30th, 2026."
Peddi: Casting and Production Details
Peddi is displayed on a large scale. Along with Ram Charan, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma. It was written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Shiva Rajkumar's presence is one standout feature. He reportedly plays a key role in the tale rather than merely making a cameo appearance.
On the technical side, the soundtrack for Peddi is handled by AR Rahman, which raises certain expectations. Venkata Satish Kilaru produced the film through Vriddhi Cinemas in cooperation with Mythri Movie Makers.
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