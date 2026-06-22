Thousands joined the national International Yoga Day celebration at Kolkata's Red Road. The event's spirit spread across West Bengal, with over 250 yoga sessions held in educational institutions, public spaces, and community grounds statewide.

As thousands gathered at Kolkata's iconic Red Road for the national celebration of International Yoga Day on Sunday, the spirit of the event resonated across West Bengal, with yoga sessions being organised at more than 250 locations throughout the state. From educational institutions to community grounds and public spaces, people from all walks of life participated in the statewide observance in large numbers.

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Across urban centres and rural areas alike, citizens also joined early-morning sessions led by trained instructors, performing various asanas and breathing exercises.

PM Modi Leads National Celebrations at Red Road

Earlier in the day, the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata hosted the 12th International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

Addressing the gathering after participating in the mass yoga session, PM Modi said, "The entire nation, world, seems connected. This is the power of yoga. Yoga connects everyone, brings everyone together. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire world, to the entire human community on International Yoga Day."

Club Officials Laud Yoga Day Initiative

Mohun Bagan Club President Debasish Dutta and Executive Committee Member Sohini Mitra Choubey also participated in the event. Speaking to ANI, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club executive committee member Sohini Mitra Chaubey noted that the International Yoga Day has gained significant importance in West Bengal since the BJP government took office in the state. Mohun Bagan Club President Debasis Dutta praised the initiative, stating that the call for collective participation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari inspired people to participate in the Yoga Day celebrations.

'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' is the 2026 Theme

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi. According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups.