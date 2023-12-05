Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 collection: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from the 'Golden Night'

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    On Monday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended designer Ralph Lauren's event at Jaipur's opulent Rambagh Palace.

    article_image1

    Kareena Kapoor Khan lit up the fashion scene as she shared pictures from the gala event on Instagram. 

    article_image2

    Kareena looked stunning in a stunning gold attire from the famed American luxury fashion business, which was attended by influencers and fashion fans. 

    article_image3

    Kareena's stunning ensemble is from Ralph Lauren's Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection, which highlights the brand's timeless elegance. The strapless tissue silk gown had a decolletage-highlighting neckline, a corseted bodice, and a tightened waistline with a thick gold belt. The star's appearance was completed by an A-line skirt with patch pockets, vertical stitching, and a floor-grazing hem.

    article_image4

    Kareena teased followers with an Instagram post of her stunning ensemble which had some of her candid images from the occasion.

    article_image5

    Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Ralph Lauren is timeless… whether it’s the working woman polo shirt, the luxe sporting cricket sweater, or the classic black dress. To me, it’s just everything that represents comfort and warmth… A family favourite for sure. A golden night indeed.”

    article_image6

    The starlet was also photographed with her stylist Tanya Ghavri and influencers Diipa Khosla and Mitali Sagar.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit SHG

    'Dunki' trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him ATG

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him

    Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date SHG

    'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date

    The Intern' remake: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from 2024? Read more ATG

    'The Intern' remake: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from 2024? Read more

    Zoya Akhtar reveals 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2' is at halt for THIS reason RKK

    Zoya Akhtar reveals 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2' is at halt for THIS reason

    Recent Stories

    GTA 6 trailer launched Check release date new characters what to expect WATCH gcw

    GTA 6 trailer launched! Check release date, new characters & what to expect (WATCH)

    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede RKN

    'Do not blame students...': Kerala High Court on CUSAT stampede

    Dunki trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit SHG

    'Dunki' trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime anr

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United player affirms commitment amid transfer speculations osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United player affirms commitment amid transfer speculations

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon