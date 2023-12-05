Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 collection: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from the 'Golden Night'

On Monday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended designer Ralph Lauren's event at Jaipur's opulent Rambagh Palace.

Kareena Kapoor Khan lit up the fashion scene as she shared pictures from the gala event on Instagram.

Kareena looked stunning in a stunning gold attire from the famed American luxury fashion business, which was attended by influencers and fashion fans.

Kareena's stunning ensemble is from Ralph Lauren's Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear collection, which highlights the brand's timeless elegance. The strapless tissue silk gown had a decolletage-highlighting neckline, a corseted bodice, and a tightened waistline with a thick gold belt. The star's appearance was completed by an A-line skirt with patch pockets, vertical stitching, and a floor-grazing hem.

Kareena teased followers with an Instagram post of her stunning ensemble which had some of her candid images from the occasion.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Ralph Lauren is timeless… whether it’s the working woman polo shirt, the luxe sporting cricket sweater, or the classic black dress. To me, it’s just everything that represents comfort and warmth… A family favourite for sure. A golden night indeed.”

The starlet was also photographed with her stylist Tanya Ghavri and influencers Diipa Khosla and Mitali Sagar.