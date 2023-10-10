Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakul Preet Singh celebrates birthday with fans, see pictures

    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her 33rd birthday with fans where she cut cakes and posed with fans.
     

    On Tuesday, Actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her 33rd birthday with fans where she cut cakes and posed with fans. 

    It is believed that Rakul Preet Singh was surprised by her fans at the H&M Tower, Bandra West, Mumbai. 

    In the pictures circulating online, she was seen cutting three cakes while her fans sang the happy birthday song for her. 

    The 'De De Pyaar De' actress posed with her fans and paparazzi and looked extremely happy and surprised. 

    After cutting the cake, she fed it to her fans and other media members. She looked extremely gorgeous.  

    For her birthday, she opted for an orange bodycon dress and paired it with golden ear and had her tied in a pony tale. 

