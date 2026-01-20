- Home
Rakshitha, Bigg Boss Season 12 runner-up, finally speaks about the Gilli-Kavya-Rakshitha love triangle in her first post-show interview, revealing the truth behind the drama that has fans buzzing in Bengaluru.
Gilli Nata is the Bigg Boss champion
As everyone expected, Gilli Nataraj emerged as the champion of the 12th Bigg Boss. Rakshitha Shetty was the runner-up, while Ashwini Gowda settled for the second runner-up position.
Gilli won 60 lakh cash and a car
In the Bigg Boss Kannada reality show with 24 contestants, Gilli Nata became the champion by getting over 37 crore votes. He also won 60 lakh rupees cash and a Suzuki Victorious car.
Rakshitha won a cash prize of 25 lakh rupees
Meanwhile, the talkative Rakshitha Shetty, who was the runner-up, took home a total cash prize of 25 lakh rupees.
Rakshitha Shetty was in the Bigg Boss house for 113 days
Rakshitha Shetty, who was in the Bigg Boss house for 113 days, has now broken her silence for the first time about the gossip with Gilli.
Triangle love story discussion on social media
There was a lot of buzz on social media about a supposed love triangle between Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, and Kavya in the Bigg Boss house. Rakshitha has now spoken out about it.
Rakshitha said it's not a triangle love story
When asked about the Gilli, Rakshitha, and Kavya love triangle, she said it's not a love triangle, not even a friendship triangle.
Rakshitha Shetty puts an end to the gossip
Bigg Boss runner-up Rakshitha Shetty stated that whatever it is, it's just a friendship between Gilli and her, and nothing more.
Does Rakshitha have a crush on Gilli?
Rakshitha also clarified if she has a crush on Gilli. 'A crush is someone you like but can't have. I have Gilli, so he's not my crush,' she explained.
Overall, even though Bigg Boss Season 12 is over, fans' curiosity hasn't died down. It's true that Gilli Nata is winning hearts again by acting responsibly even after the show.
