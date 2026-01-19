Bigg Boss Kannada 12 concludes on a historic note, breaking voting records and creating a new benchmark for popularity. Host Kiccha Sudeep further strengthens his legacy with an unmatched continuous hosting record in the Indian Bigg Boss franchise.

Bigg BossKannada Season 12 has concluded on a grand note, creating history with several remarkable records. The season is being hailed as the most successful so far, having reportedly received the highest number of votes in the show’s history. A new milestone was achieved as the winner secured over 40 crore votes, a feat unprecedented in the Kannada Bigg Boss franchise. The immense popularity of contestants such as Gilli Nata and Ashwini Gowda further highlighted the show’s massive reach, with public enthusiasm said to have surpassed even that seen during general elections. The fact that political leaders openly campaigned for contestants clearly demonstrated how deeply Bigg Boss Kannada has captivated the masses.

Unmatched Hosting Record

While the season itself set multiple records, the show’s host, Kiccha Sudeep, has carved out a historic achievement of his own. Since the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada in 2013, Sudeep has been the face of the show without interruption.

Unlike other Indian language versions of Bigg Boss, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, which have seen multiple hosts over the years, Bigg Boss Kannada has consistently relied on Sudeep to helm the programme.

As a result, he has become the only Indian Bigg Boss host to lead a single regional version for nine consecutive seasons, setting a unique and unmatched record.

Sudeep’s Shocking Exit Announcement

Following the previous season, Sudeep stunned fans by announcing that he would not be hosting Bigg Boss Kannada in the future. Citing personal reasons, he made it clear that stepping away was his decision.

The announcement left fans heartbroken, with many insisting that it was impossible to imagine Bigg Boss Kannada without him. Despite repeated appeals from admirers who felt that no one else could replace him, Sudeep firmly maintained that his decision was final.

Fans Rejoice As Sudeep Confirms His Return

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Sudeep later announced that he would continue as the host and revealed that he had signed on for the next four seasons. This unexpected declaration brought immense joy to his fans, who celebrated his return with great enthusiasm.

With the successful conclusion of Season 12, Sudeep has further strengthened his legacy, not only as a host but also as an integral part of the Bigg Boss Kannada brand.