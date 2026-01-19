- Home
Divya Ganesh was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9. Getting emotional on the victory stage, she tearfully shared about the constant rejections and humiliations she faced in the film industry.
Divya Ganesh in tears!
In the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale, Divya Ganesh was crowned the winner. Actor Vijay Sethupathi announced her victory. Instead of celebrating, she teared up on stage, moving everyone.
Constant Rejection: A Painful Journey!
Divya, who has worked in TV and film for years, shared her struggles. "I was always nominated for awards but never won. I longed to just touch a trophy but vowed to only touch my own."
"Do I need Bigg Boss?" - The Criticisms Faced
Divya said many advised her against joining Bigg Boss. "I didn't come for the trophy, but to create my own identity. I was just myself in the house, and I see this as a win for my true nature."
The Victory Trophy and People's Love!
The final face-off was tough between Sabari and Divya. Her honesty and real personality finally earned her the recognition she was long denied. Receiving her first trophy was the best moment.
