Raksha Bandhan 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and others celebrate festivities

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and others celebrate Rakhi on August 30, see photos here.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood celebrities posted images of their celebration and sent greetings on Raksha Bandhan, a festival honouring the love and caring between siblings, as the nation observed it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Jackie Shroff posted a collage of pictures including his kids, Tiger and Krishna Shroff. The post mixed old childhood pictures, treasured memories, and even a modern photo that beautifully captured their siblings' affection.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sanjay Dutt wrote: “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you’ve been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister’s love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!@priyadutt @namrata62”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill also celebrated Raksha Bandhan today but missed her real brother Shehbaz.She posted a cute picture of them together.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The festive day was celebrated by actor Kartik Aaryan with his sister Kritika Tiwari and their furry friend, and he posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram. While Katori's attention are on the snacks, Kartik can be seeking blessings from his sister.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut also posted a vintage photo of her sibling. In the image's caption, she added the phrase "Three Musketeers."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Huma Qureshi wished her actor-brother Saqib Saleem on Raksha Bandhan. She posted a picture with him on her official Instagram Stories. ”This is how he shows his love,” she wrote.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On her Instagram page, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a picture of herself applying a tilak to her brother's forehead.