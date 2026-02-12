Rajpal Yadav’s Personal Life: The Untold Story of His First Wife and Daughter
Rajpal Yadav, who's been in the headlines for a check bounce case, has gone through deep pain in his personal life. Even after losing his wife at the age of 20, he managed his life with his family's support.
Rajpal Yadav Tragedy: The Biggest Pain in Rajpal Yadav's Life
Rajpal Yadav revealed his first wife, Karuna, died in 1991 giving birth to their daughter. He said he was supposed to meet her but instead had to carry her body.
Rajpal Yadav Family Support: How Family Became His Rock
Rajpal said his mother and sister-in-law ensured his daughter Jyoti never felt her mother's absence and grew up with lots of love.
Rajpal Yadav Wife Radha: His Second Wife Radha is His Biggest Strength
Rajpal Yadav married Radha in 2003, calling her his biggest strength after his parents. He added that Radha raised Jyoti, his daughter from his first wife, as her own.
Rajpal Yadav Personal Life: Wife Radha Upholds Traditions
Rajpal said his wife Radha respects village traditions, wearing a veil there. He added that no one would guess she knows five languages!
Rajpal Yadav Daughter Jyoti: Daughter Jyoti is Living a Married Life
Rajpal emotionally credited his family and wife Radha for raising his daughter Jyoti like her own. Jyoti, from his first wife Karuna, is now married and lives in Lucknow.
