After interim bail from Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav attended his niece’s Mehendi in Shahjahanpur, where his dance video went viral. While fans cheered, others criticized him over the cheque-bounce case and debt row.
After his release from Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav went to his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur. A video of him dancing has surfaced. Some fans praise him, others feel it's inappropriate.
12 days after surrendering in a check-bounce case, Rajpal Yadav got interim bail from Tihar Jail. He was then seen dancing at his niece's wedding, for which he had sought bail.
In the viral video, Rajpal Yadav, in a kurta and dhoti, dances with family. He then dances with his wife to the song "Sar Se Jo Sarke." The video is spreading fast online.
Fans had mixed reactions. Some praised his happiness, saying, "Being happy is the biggest success." Others criticized him, calling it a planned PR stunt after his fraud case.
Right after getting out of jail, Rajpal Yadav posted on Instagram, "A heartfelt thank you for all your love and support." His fans welcomed him with messages and emojis.
Rajpal Yadav got interim bail until March 18 in the check bounce case. The Karkardooma Court issued a release warrant on Feb 17, leading to his release from Tihar Jail.
The Delhi High Court granted Rajpal Yadav interim bail until March 18. This was after his lawyer deposited ₹1.5 crore with the lender, a condition set by the court for bail.
