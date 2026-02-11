Singer Guru Randhawa has offered actor Rajpal Yadav a role in a music video after he surrendered at Tihar Jail. Randhawa joins other celebrities like Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary in extending support and work to the beleaguered actor.

Joining the line of support for actor Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered at the Tihar Jail for a series of cheque dishonour cases against him, singer Guru Randhawa has offered a chance to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' star for featuring in one of his upcoming videos. Taking to his Instagram story, Guru Randhawa penned a note and also confirmed transferring an advance for the work. "Lets all Help our senior actor @rajpalofficial sir. Will be transferring him advance amount as feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu sood paji following what you started. Lets all help and get him home safe. Waheguru @sonu_sood," he wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Celebrities Rally in Support

Notably, many celebrities have come forward to help Rajpal, while urging others to step in for the cause. Actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary also offered their support to Rajpal Yadav.

Taking to his X handle, Sonu Sood announced financial support to Rajpal Yadav by offering him a small signing amount, "adjustable against future work", for his upcoming film. Sonu Sood wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

In a post on X, Gurmeet wrote, "It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can." He also requested "all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity" to "come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution."

Legal Background of the Case

This comes after the Delhi High Court rejected Rajpal Yadav's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases and directed him to surrender to the jail authorities before any further hearing could be held. (ANI)