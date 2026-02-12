Rajpal Yadav's Wife Radha Speaks Out for the First Time in Cheque Bounce Case
Rajpal Yadav is going through a tough time after surrendering to Tihar Jail in a cheque-bounce case. He surrendered after not getting relief from the Delhi High Court in a payment case of about 9 CR.
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Surrendered to Tihar Jail in 9 Crore Case
Actor Rajpal Yadav asked the Delhi High Court for more time in his cheque bounce case, but his plea was denied. He then had to surrender to Tihar Jail in the 9 crore rupee case.
Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha Yadav's statement - The whole industry stands with us
Rajpal's wife Radha said the film industry fully supports them. She thanked everyone for their help, showing he has both emotional and financial backing.
Stars including Salman Khan, Sonu Sood become Rajpal Yadav's helpers
Reports say Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, and Gurmeet Choudhary offered financial aid. Big stars like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan also showed support for the actor.
Rajpal Yadav's manager reveals - Commitments have been made, but it will take time
Manager Goldie said, 'Help is promised, but it takes time. The family must be strong.' He added that everyone hopes Rajpal gets bail soon for family functions in February.
Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing and Work Front Update
His bail hearing is on Feb 12, with fans and industry hoping for relief. He was recently in ZEE5's Interrogation and has upcoming films like 'Bhoot Bungla' and 'Welcome to the Jungle'.
