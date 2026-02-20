Rajkummar Rao celebrated his wife Patralekhaa's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling her the 'best partner' and 'best mother.' The actor shared cherished pictures and an emotional note, expressing his love and gratitude for her.

Actor Rajkummar Rao extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Patralekhaa, describing her as the "best partner." Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar shared a series of pictures of Patralekhaa along with a few cherished moments of the two together.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The actor penned an emotional note expressing his love and gratitude for his wife. "Happy birthday my love. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You are the heart of our home. Parvati and I are so lucky to have you in our life. The best partner, the best mother and the best daughter. Here's to your dreams, your strength and the most incredible woman you are. Happy birthday. God bless you @patralekhaa," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Bollywood Extends Wishes

Soon after he shared the post, several members of the film fraternity took to the comments section to extend their wishes to Patralekhaa. Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekkar, Soha Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif shared their greetings in the comment section.

A Look at Their Journey

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh attended by close friends and family members. The couple first shared screen space in the 2014 film 'CityLights', which marked Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut.

The duo embraced parenthood last year with the birth of their baby girl, Parvati Paul Rao, in November. They announced the arrival of their daughter on their fourth wedding anniversary on November 15. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

On the Work Front

On the professional front, Rajkumar will next be seen in 'Nikam', a film based on the life of noted public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. 'Stree' actor wrapped up the shooting for the project in November last year.

Apart from acting, the actor is also busy working as a producer. A few months ago, Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa launched their own production house, KAMPA Film. (ANI)