Reliance Retail's beauty platform Tira has onboarded popular Korean skincare brand Medicube. The dermo-cosmetic brand's range, known for tackling concerns like firmness and pores, is now available to Indian consumers via Tira's online and offline channels.

Medicube's Dermo-Cosmetic Expertise

Medicube is known for skincare products that focus on skin concerns such as firmness, pores, collagen care, and skin repair. According to a press release shared by Tira, "Medicube has built a formidable international reputation, backed by its No.1 market share leadership in high-performance dermo-cosmetic skincare across key Asian beauty markets. The brand is widely celebrated for blending dermatological research with advanced ingredient technologies to deliver visible, results-oriented solutions, addressing concerns such as skin elasticity, pore refinement, collagen production, and barrier repair."

Hero Formulations Launching on Tira

Leading the launch on Tira are some of Medicube's most viral and sought-after hero formulations. These include the PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, designed to boost skin regeneration and radiance through peptide and PDRN technology; the Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, an intensive overnight treatment that seals in hydration while improving firmness; and the PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask, a skin-plumping gel mask infused with collagen actives for instant glow and bounce.

The range is further complemented by the PDRN Pink Collagen Capsule Cream, a dual-format formula combining concentrated collagen capsules suspended in a hydrating gel matrix to enhance skin density and suppleness, alongside the cult-favourite Collagen Jelly Cream, known for its lightweight, bouncy texture that delivers long-lasting hydration while supporting skin elasticity.

Tira's Expanding Beauty Portfolio

With the addition of Medicube, Tira continues to expand its international skincare portfolio for Indian consumers. The platform already houses a wide selection of brands across makeup, skincare, haircare and personal care categories.

Launched by Reliance Retail, Tira is India's fastest-growing omni-channel beauty retail platform, reimagining how beauty is discovered and experienced. Seamlessly integrating digital and physical worlds, Tira offers a curated assortment of the finest global and homegrown brands - making it the ultimate destination for all things beauty. With over 20 million app downloads, Tira provides a clutter-free, intuitive interface that allows customers to explore products and access the latest in beauty trends, expert tips, and tutorials. Delivering to over 98% of India's pincodes, Tira brings beauty closer to every corner of the country. (ANI)