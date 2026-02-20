The trailer for 'Viyaah Kartaare Da', a Punjabi rom-com starring Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira, has been released. Directed by Smeep Kang, the film is a wedding entertainer set for a Feb 27 release. Nimrat Khaira spoke on equality in relationships.

The trailer of 'Viyaah Kartaare Da', an upcoming Punjabi comedy-romantic entertainer, has set the stage for what promises to be a vibrant big-screen wedding celebration. Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on February 27, the film brings together Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira in the lead roles.

Directed by Smeep Kang, known for delivering hit Punjabi comedies, the film is described as "pure, delightful chaos" set against the backdrop of a grand Punjabi wedding. The trailer opens with a marriage conversation scene in which Nimrat's on-screen father questions Gippy's character, Kartar, asking, "What do you do for a living?" -- a query often posed by parents during traditional marriage discussions. The sequence sets the tone for a narrative that blends humour with subtle social observations.

Nimrat Khaira on Equality in Relationships

Responding to a question about evolving societal mindsets around earnings and status in relationships, Nimrat Khaira emphasised the importance of equality and mutual respect between partners. "Of course. Wherever we go, we should prioritise happiness and mutual respect. We should treat our parents and partners with understanding. It shouldn't matter who earns more. What matters is being like-minded and tuning in together. That's what truly makes a relationship strong," she said.

The actor-singer also acknowledged that parental concerns largely stem from their desire to see their daughters happy and secure. However, she maintained that compatibility, shared values and emotional understanding ultimately matter more than financial comparisons.

Ensemble Cast and Comedic Elements

The film highlights the sparkling on-screen chemistry between Grewal and Khaira, while an ensemble cast featuring Gurpreet Ghuggi, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, BN Sharma and Deep Sehgal adds layers of comedy and drama to the narrative. Trailer glimpses also include humorous exchanges involving police salutes and references to bribery, hinting at situational comedy woven into the wedding festivities.

Music and Production

Musically, the soundtrack features tracks such as 'Tera Hassa' and 'Vlog,' with vocals by Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira. The film is backed by Dharma Productions, Humble Motion Pictures and Pitaara Talkies.