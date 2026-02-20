Once earning just Rs 500 per project, Keerthy Suresh now commands Rs 5 crore per film, marking a stunning rise fueled by hit performances, growing stardom, and her strong presence across South Indian cinema.

Once paid just Rs 500 for her work, Keerthy Suresh has today emerged as one of South Indian cinema’s highest-paid actresses, reportedly earning Rs 4 to 5 crore per film. Her inspiring journey from a child artist to a National Award-winning star reflects not just talent, but persistence, discipline, and a deep-rooted passion for cinema. Over the years, she has transformed herself into a performer who balances commercial success with critically acclaimed roles.

Born to film producer G. Suresh Kumar and former actress Menaka, Keerthy was introduced to the world of films at a very young age. She appeared as a child artist in Malayalam movies such as Pilots and Achaneyanenikkishtam, gaining early exposure to the camera and storytelling. Those formative experiences quietly laid the foundation for what would later become a remarkable acting career.

Her breakthrough in Telugu cinema came with Nenu Sailaja in 2016, where audiences appreciated her natural charm and expressive performance. However, it was her career-defining role in Mahanati (2018), based on the life of legendary actress Savitri, that elevated her to a different league. Her nuanced portrayal won widespread critical acclaim and earned her the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress, firmly establishing her as one of the finest performers of her generation.

Following this milestone, she shared screen space with leading stars like Vijay, Mahesh Babu, and Dhanush, delivering consistent box-office successes. In December 2024, she married her longtime partner Antony Thattil after 15 years together. Today, she continues to headline major projects, proving that her journey from Rs 500 to crores is a testament to dedication, resilience, and star power.