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Raja Shivaji to Tanhaji: 5 Movies Made On The Life, Legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; Check
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj isn't just a hero for all Indians; his life has also inspired many filmmakers. We're taking a look at six such movies that brought the legendary Maratha warrior's story to the big screen
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Pawankhind
This Marathi movie released on February 18, 2022. Digpal Lanjekar directed the film, and Chinmay Mandlekar played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was a huge blockbuster.
Sher Shivraj
Raja Shivaji
Riteish Deshmukh is directing this film, which is set to release on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu. Riteish himself will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Sanjay Dutt playing Afzal Khan.
Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Biopic
Amit Rai, the director of films like 'OMG 2', had announced this movie with Shahid Kapoor set to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Unfortunately, the project was shelved. Amit Rai himself announced in July 2025 that the film was put on the back burner.
ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Cast Ages: Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt to Abhishek Bachchan; Check Real Age Here
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