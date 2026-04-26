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Raja Shivaji Cast Ages: Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt to Abhishek Bachchan; Check Real Age Here
Raja Shivaji Cast Ages: The awesome trailer for 'Raja Shivaji' just dropped and everyone's loving it. Riteish Deshmukh not just acting but also co-writing and directing it. The movie hits theatres on May 1 in both Hindi and Marathi
Riteish Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh is playing the main character in 'Raja Shivaji'. As for his age, he is 47 years old. He was born on December 17, 1978.
Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan, who is playing a special role in 'Raja Shivaji', is 50 years old. For those wondering, his date of birth is February 5, 1976.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt is playing the negative role in Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Raja Shivaji'. He is currently 66 years old. His birthday is on July 29, 1959.
Fardeen Khan
Fardeen Khan is also a part of the 'Raja Shivaji' cast. He is 52 years old. He was born on March 8, 1974.
Amol Gupte
Amol Gupte will also be seen in 'Raja Shivaji'. Talking about his age, he is 64. He was born in 1962.
Sachin Khedekar
Sachin Khedekar is another veteran actor who will appear in 'Raja Shivaji'. He is 60 years old. His date of birth is May 14, 1965.
Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar will be seen playing a special character in 'Raja Shivaji'. Just so you know, Mahesh is 67 years old. He was born on August 16, 1958.
Boman Irani
Boman Irani is also part of the 'Raja Shivaji' cast. Boman is 66 years old. He was born on December 2, 1959.
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