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Sanjay Dutt Upcoming Movies Full List: Dhurandhar The Revenge to Raja Shivaji; Check
Sanjay Dutt is all set to own the box office in 2026 with a crazy number of films. After the 'Khalnayak Returns' announcement, he has 8 more big movies lined up. From action and war to comedy and pan-India projects, he's going to be everywhere
Sanjay Dutt as the villain in Pan-India film KD: The Devil
This Kannada film, releasing on April 30, 2026, stars Dhruv Sarja in the lead. Sanjay Dutt will appear as a dangerous villain, which is a huge treat for his fans. Prem is directing the movie.
Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of a dangerous villain in Raja Shivaji
The film 'Raja Shivaji' releases on May 1, 2026. Riteish Deshmukh is playing Chhatrapati Shivaji, while Sanjay Dutt takes on the role of Afzal Khan, a major highlight of the film. Riteish Deshmukh is also the director.
Aakhri Sawaal—Political Backdrop”
Releasing on May 15, 2026, the film's story is reportedly inspired by the 100-year journey of the RSS. The movie also features Amit Sadh and Sameera Reddy in key roles. Abhijeet Mohan Warang has directed the film.
Comedy in Welcome To The Jungle
This multi-starrer film, hitting theatres on June 26, 2026, features Sanjay Dutt alongside Akshay Kumar. Director Ahmed Khan has also roped in veterans like Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever.
Action adventure in Ranger
Set for a December 4, 2026 release, this film has Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia will also be seen in important roles. Jagan Shakti is directing this action-adventure.
Lead role in war epic The Good Maharaja
In this film releasing on December 18, 2026, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Maharaja Digvijaysinhji. Directed by Vikash Verma, it's an Indo-Polish war film that explores a unique chapter of history.
Baap—Multistarrer blast”
This film brings together legends like Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff. It has been in the news for a while. Vivek Singh Chauhan is the director, but the release date is yet to be announced.
Two Sanjay Dutt films already released in 2026
In 2026, two of Sanjay Dutt's films, 'The Raja Saab' and 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', have already been released. The pan-India Telugu horror-comedy 'The Raja Saab', directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas, was a disaster. However, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, became an all-time blockbuster, earning around ₹1770 crore worldwide.
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