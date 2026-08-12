Kangana Ranaut backed Piyush Mishra's criticism of Naseeruddin Shah, calling him a 'lomdi' and herself a loyal 'dog'. The feud began over Shah's remarks on celebrity silence. Ranaut also protested against Rahul Gandhi over student agitations in Jharkhand.

Kangana Ranaut Backs Piyush Mishra in War of Words With Naseeruddin Shah

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has backed actor Piyush Mishra in his criticism of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, escalating a war of words that began over Shah's comments on Bollywood celebrities' silence during student protests in Delhi. Ranaut shared a news report about Mishra's recent remarks on her Instagram Stories and took a direct swipe at Shah. Referring to Shah's earlier comparison of a few celebrities to "a dog with a bone in its mouth that cannot bark", Ranaut wrote, "Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/uske liye ladti hoon, Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain."

Ranaut further defended the comparison with a dog, writing, "PS In today's time it's a compliment for humans to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness is so rare. I'd rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin." The actor's comments came after Mishra criticised Shah during student-led protests over the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) paper leak. Mishra questioned Shah's earlier remarks about Bollywood's silence during student demonstrations and also raised the issue of the ongoing student unrest in Jharkhand.

Ranaut Protests Against Rahul Gandhi Over Jharkhand Issue

Meanwhile on August 11, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut launched a direct protest against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. She carried a banner reading "Rahul Gandhi jawab do". She demanded accountability from Rahul Gandhi regarding a police lathi-charge on students protesting recruitment exam irregularities (JPSC/JSSC) in Congress-allied Jharkhand. Ranaut accused Gandhi of fleeing a structured debate on student protests despite Home Minister Amit Shah being ready to respond.

The Jharkhand protest is an ongoing agitation by thousands of students and government job aspirants against the Hemant Soren-led state government over alleged widespread irregularities and paper leaks in state recruitment examinations. (ANI)