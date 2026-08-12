Sara Ali Khan's estimated net worth is reported to be around Rs 41 crore to Rs 82 crore, although the exact figure has not been officially disclosed. Some reports place her wealth closer to Rs 41 crore, while higher estimates put it at approximately Rs 82 crore.

A major portion of Sara's earnings comes from her film projects. Reports suggest that she charges around Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore per movie. With several Bollywood projects to her credit, films remain an important source of her income.

Brand endorsements are another significant contributor to her earnings. Sara has worked with several commercial brands and is reportedly capable of charging up to Rs 1 crore for an endorsement deal. Her popularity on social media also allows her to earn through sponsored posts and digital collaborations.