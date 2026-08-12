Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Net Worth, Income, Luxury Assets And More; Check Here
Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday today, the actress continues to be one of Bollywood's most recognisable young stars. From making her acting debut with Kedarnath to featuring in films such as Simmba and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Sara Ali Khan Net Worth And Sources Of Income
Sara Ali Khan's estimated net worth is reported to be around Rs 41 crore to Rs 82 crore, although the exact figure has not been officially disclosed. Some reports place her wealth closer to Rs 41 crore, while higher estimates put it at approximately Rs 82 crore.
A major portion of Sara's earnings comes from her film projects. Reports suggest that she charges around Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore per movie. With several Bollywood projects to her credit, films remain an important source of her income.
Brand endorsements are another significant contributor to her earnings. Sara has worked with several commercial brands and is reportedly capable of charging up to Rs 1 crore for an endorsement deal. Her popularity on social media also allows her to earn through sponsored posts and digital collaborations.
Sara Ali Khan's Luxury Assets: Mumbai Properties And Cars
Sara Ali Khan has also invested in real estate and is associated with residential properties in Mumbai. Reports have highlighted her property and workspace assets in areas including Andheri West.
The actress also has a luxury car collection. Among the vehicles associated with Sara are a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 350d and a Jeep Compass, reflecting her preference for premium SUVs.
Sara Ali Khan Birthday
As Sara celebrates another birthday, her growing film career, endorsement portfolio, social media presence and reported assets continue to keep her in the spotlight. While celebrity net worth figures can vary significantly from one source to another, Sara's expanding career has clearly established her as one of Bollywood's prominent young stars.
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