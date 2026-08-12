Atif Aslam has spoken out against the ban in India and his ongoing popularity there. He said the constraints altered his career, pushing him toward independent music while people continued to seek out his tunes.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has reacted to India's ban on Pakistani artists, claiming that he has been prevented from working in the nation for over ten years. The Aadat singer also stated that followers continue to listen to his songs using VPNs and praised those who banned him, claiming the experience transformed his career.

In an interview with Kris Fade for his YouTube channel, One on One with Kris Fade, the singer stated the limits forced him to discover himself as an independent musician as his music continued to reach Indian audiences.

When asked about his continuous success in India, Atif Aslam replied, "I haven't done a song there in the last ten years. My admirers listen over VPN, create CDs, and distribute them to others. Not that I condone piracy, but music will go wherever it needs to go.

Talking about his absence from the Indian music industry, Atif stated that the limits were part of a larger decision affecting Pakistani artists. "I've been blacklisted in India for over ten years. The Indian government made the decision to prohibit performers from Pakistan. "Indian artistes are now banned in Pakistan," he continued.

Following the Uri terrorist assault in 2016, India tightened its restrictions on Pakistani artists. That year, an Atif Aslam performance in Gurgaon was cancelled when the district government recommended the promoters to postpone the event, and political parties objected Pakistani artists playing in India.

In September 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association voted against hiring Pakistani artists, actors, and technicians until ties between the two nations improved. The limitations were tightened again in 2019 following the Pulwama terror incident, when the All India Cine Workers Association declared a ban on Pakistani artists working in the Indian film business.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam in 2025, cross-border entertainment relations were severely restricted. High-profile collaborations came to an abrupt end, most notably Fawad Khan's love comedy Abir Gulaal alongside Vaani Kapoor, which was cancelled just before its scheduled May release due to calls for a complete boycott from organisations such as FWICE and AICWA.

Beyond Hindi film projects, the Indian government restricted internet access by blocking prominent Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts for Indian viewers, breaking their direct link with followers across the border.

Atif compared the way his music reaches listeners today to how his career began, when his debut song became famous on radio, CDs, and cassettes before anyone realised who he was.

He also addressed Indian followers who have remained to support him despite his absence from the nation. "It's okay that you only hear some artists, but if you love me enough, you'll know where to find me. If you enjoy my music, you know where to find me. "My music will certainly reach you," he continued.

Atif stated that he does not want his followers to be upset for not being able to watch him perform in India. "Don't feel bad or sad about it." I've always wanted to let you know that I miss you. "I don't miss working over there, but I miss you guys," he said.

He stated that being away from playback singing had an unanticipated benefit in that it encouraged him to create more of his own music: "I have learned a lot from playback singing, and if this ban had not occurred, I believe I would be unable to create my own music. So I appreciate you all for that as well."

He also praised his supporters for continuing to support his work, saying, "I really appreciate that you guys have stood by me. You pour so much love at my concerts and albums and love my songs," he said.

Atif went on to say that he was grateful to individuals who prevented him from working in India because it pushed him to reflect on himself as an artist. "I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to explore myself," he said





Atif Aslam on Indian Fans

Atif Aslam's relationship with Indian listeners began prior to his Hindi cinema success. He was a member of the Pakistani rock band Jal, and Aadat introduced his voice to a larger audience. He later included a rendition of the song on his 2004 first solo album, Jal Pari, which was a huge hit.

Some of Atif Aslam's most famous Hindi cinema songs include Aadat (Kalyug), Woh Lamhe (Zeher), and Tere Bin (Bas Ek Pal). He also dominated Bollywood playback with hit songs like Pehli Nazar Mein (Race), Tu Jaane Na (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani), and Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai).