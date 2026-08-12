Sara Ali Khan once drew a touching comparison between her father, Saif Ali Khan, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She highlighted their shared intellectual curiosity and diverse passions, affectionately referring to them as 'Only Two Gentlemen…'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved stars! She is celebrating her birthday today, and fans are more than elated to wish her love and happiness. The actor is super active on social media and loves to entertain he fans with her cute videos and witty remarks. Sadly, she often gets trolled for her movie choices and alleged bad acting, but when it comes to being opinionated, no one can beat her.

Sara Ali Khan's Sweet Post For SSR, Saif!

Well, keeping up with the Instagram presence, the actress shared a sweet post sighting similarities between her father Saif Ali Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The heartfelt homage came days after SSR died by alleged suicide in Mumbai. Sharing the picture of the duo hinting towards the release of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara in which Saif also had a cameo, she wrote, “The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara Now on Disney Hotstar!”

Take a look at her post

About Sara and Sushant

The actress romanced Sushant in Kedarnath, which hit the screens in 2018. The romantic drama was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. This was Sara's debut film; she was also reported to have dated the actor for a brief period of time. On the contrary, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away allegedly due to suicide on June 14, 2020, leaving an irreparable shock to his fandom and the industry.