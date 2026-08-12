Actor Prakash Raj alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being used to disenfranchise voters. The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has refuted this, stating his name was not deleted but marked 'Shifted'.

Prakash Raj Alleges 'Snatching' of Voting Rights

Actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj has alleged that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being used to "snatch" the voting rights of citizens, while the Bengaluru Central City Corporation has rejected a separate claim that his name was deleted from the voter list.

In a video post on X , Prakash Raj launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission's SIR process, alleging that specific voters were being targeted. "You may choose and deny voting rights of few citizens who may not elect you back to thrown... but can you stop us from eventually bringing you down from your thrown," he wrote. Fraand 😂😂 you may chose n deny voting rights of few citizens who may not elect you back to thrown.. but can you stop us from eventually bringing you down from your thrown #justasking pic.twitter.com/S8BpM3CNy0 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 11, 2026

Prakash Raj alleged that the revision exercise was not aimed at cleaning the voter list but at disenfranchising voters who are critical of the ruling establishment. "Outing rights"- a reference to the right to vote and participate in elections- "are being snatched through SIR," he claimed, while asserting that citizens would respond democratically.

Bengaluru Civic Body Refutes Claim, Clarifies 'Shifted' Status

Opposition parties and activists have raised concerns that SIR could result in wrongful deletions, particularly affecting migrant workers, students and marginalized communities. The Election Commission has maintained that the exercise is routine and intended to ensure a clean and accurate electoral roll.

However, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation has said there has been no deletion of Prakash Raj's name from the electoral roll. According to the civic body, his name remained actively registered at Serial Number 90, Part Number 1 of the 113 Shanthinagar Assembly Constituency as of June 16, 2026, when electoral roll data was frozen for SIR activities.

Officials said verification by the Booth Level Officer found that Prakash Raj had permanently shifted from his registered address at Garden Apartment, No. 266. Neighbours, the property manager and the flat owner reportedly confirmed that he had not lived at the address for the past four years. A mahazar, or spot inspection report, was drawn and his voter status was marked as "Shifted" in accordance with Election Commission guidelines. The property manager again confirmed the information over a phone call with officials on August 11.

The Corporation also said Prakash Raj himself confirmed over the telephone that he no longer resides at the registered address, although he continues to live at another location within the Shanthinagar constituency. Jagadish G, Additional District Election Officer (Central) and Commissioner of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, said Prakash Raj can re-register his voter details at his current residence through Form-6.

In its statement, the civic body said the allegations in the circulating video were "verified and found not true."

Background, Controversies and Public Reaction

The clarification comes amid a wider debate over SIR in Karnataka, with opposition leaders and activists expressing concerns over possible wrongful deletions. The Election Commission has maintained that the exercise is aimed at updating and cleaning electoral rolls.

Prakash Raj, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Bangalore Central, has been a vocal critic of the BJP and has frequently spoken on democracy, federalism and civil liberties.

His latest remarks also come months after a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in June 2026 in an alleged multiple voter ID case. He was accused of possessing voter ID cards in four states and had reportedly failed to appear before the court despite two summons.

Prakash Raj was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in 2023 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 100 crore ponzi scheme involving Tiruchirapalli-based Pranav Jewellers, where he was a brand ambassador.

The video drew mixed reactions online, with supporters calling him "courageous" and praising him for "speaking truth to power", while others described the remarks as "irresponsible" and defended the SIR process as necessary to remove bogus voters.