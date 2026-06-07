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YouTube Records: Dhanush-Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby Hits 1.74 Billion Views, Setting a New Benchmark for South Indian Music
Some songs are just smashing records on YouTube. What used to be a few lakh views has now become hundreds of crores. One South Indian song is leading the pack with nearly 175 crore views. So, which song is it?
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Image Credit : our own
Viral Songs on YouTube..
These days, the demand for songs on YouTube has shot through the roof. People are loving some tracks so much, they're watching them on repeat. Views have gone from lakhs to crores, even hundreds of crores. Both film songs and private albums are getting a massive response. Especially in Telugu, folk songs are a big hit with audiences, thanks to the Reels trend. This has also led to more artists creating private songs. But it's a film song that has crossed a staggering 174 crore views - none other than 'Rowdy Baby'.
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Massive response for Rowdy Baby song..
Among all Indian songs on YouTube, 'Rowdy Baby' is right at the top for a South Indian track. The song has clocked in a massive 1,74,46,80,094 views so far. Not just that, it has also bagged over 7.02 crore likes, making it a chart-topper. Prabhu Deva, India's own Michael Jackson, choreographed this banger featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. Even after seven years since its release, the song's craze hasn't died down one bit. It holds the second spot for most-viewed song in all of India.
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Image Credit : youtube/@adityamusic
Butta Bomma song close to 100 crores
While 'Rowdy Baby' leads the pack for South Indian songs on YouTube, 'Butta Bomma' is holding strong in second place. Overall, it's the third most-viewed Indian song. This track has already gathered 94,28,36,697 views. The song features the magical pairing of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, with Jani Master's choreography and Armaan Malik's amazing vocals. Thaman composed the music. Even though it's been over four years since its release, the song still has the same magic.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
The only video to get 500 crore views
The Shree Hanuman Chalisa video, released 15 years ago, has become the only Indian YouTube video to cross 5 billion views. T-Series released this video on YouTube on May 10, 2011. In these 15 years, it has amassed an incredible 5,45,97,68,244 views. This makes it the first and only video from India to hit the 5 billion mark. Hariharan lent his voice to this Chalisa, with music by Lalit Sen. The video also features T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.
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