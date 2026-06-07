1 4 Image Credit : our own

Viral Songs on YouTube..

These days, the demand for songs on YouTube has shot through the roof. People are loving some tracks so much, they're watching them on repeat. Views have gone from lakhs to crores, even hundreds of crores. Both film songs and private albums are getting a massive response. Especially in Telugu, folk songs are a big hit with audiences, thanks to the Reels trend. This has also led to more artists creating private songs. But it's a film song that has crossed a staggering 174 crore views - none other than 'Rowdy Baby'.