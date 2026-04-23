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Raja Shivaji Box Office Prediction Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Film Opening Collection; Read On
Raja Shivaji Box Office Prediction Day 1: Will this grand film manage to create a bang on its opening day? Here's everything from a trailer review to our Day 1 collection prediction of this Riteish Deshmukh starrer film
The 'Raja Shivaji' trailer has raised expectations
'Raja Shivaji' has a strong star cast and a grand scale
Riteish Deshmukh is playing the lead role and has also directed 'Raja Shivaji'. The film features veteran actors like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sachin Khedekar, Amol Gupte, Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. Salman Khan's cameo is also a special attraction.
Mixed response for the 'Raja Shivaji' trailer
Bumper opening for 'Raja Shivaji' expected in Maharashtra
The film is releasing on 1 May 2026, which is a holiday for Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. Because the film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and leverages Riteish Deshmukh's popularity, it is expected to get a fantastic opening in Maharashtra.
How much can Raja Shivaji earn on its first day?
According to a report by koimoi.com, 'Raja Shivaji' could earn between ₹7-11 crore net (across all languages) on its first day, despite the mixed trailer response. This could become Riteish Deshmukh's biggest solo opening to date, far surpassing the collection of his previous biggest opener, 'Ved' (₹2.25 crore).
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears ₹80 Crore With Strong Midweek Hold
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