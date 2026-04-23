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Mixed response for the 'Raja Shivaji' trailer

Audiences have given the trailer a mixed response. People liked seeing Marathi and Hindi actors together, but felt the trailer wasn't 'goosebump-inducing'. While Ajay-Atul's background score is a plus point, other elements failed to make a strong impression. The film's scale looks massive, but the VFX appears weak in several places. Some scenes feel artificial, reducing the trailer's overall impact. This has slightly affected the film's opening day prospects.