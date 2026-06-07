Let's be honest, we use so many of Salim Kumar's movie dialogues in our daily lives. His characters have given us lines for every situation.

The true impact of an actor isn't just in the characters they play, but in how well we remember their dialogues and the scenes they were in. By that measure, Salim Kumar is a student who passed with distinction in the art of acting. In his generation of comedy stars, no one else has delivered as many hit dialogues as he has. The fact that trolls and memes still feature his lines shows just how much the new generation loves him too. The moment you hear the name Salim Kumar, a whole bunch of characters and their famous lines pop into your head.

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The Salim Kumar Dialogues That Became a Part of Everyday Life

Take Meesamadhavan, the film that gave Dileep a massive career boost. Salim Kumar's character, the lawyer Adv. Mukundanunni, was a laugh riot. He perfectly captured the character's insecurity and helplessness in one single dialogue: "Kandaal oru lookillenne ullu. Odukkathe budhiya." (I may not look like much, but I have a killer intellect). The way Salim Kumar delivered it, it brought a kind of teary-eyed laughter to theatres. The reason his dialogues are still all over our memes is because they fit so easily into any situation. In Hello, his character Chidambaram says, "Pedikkanda, odikko..." (Don't be scared, just run...). The beauty of these lines is how easily they can be adapted to our daily lives.

Another classic is from Mayavi, where his character Srank boasts, "Didokke enth?" (What is all this? It's nothing!). It's the perfect line for some self-praise. Then there's Makri Gopalan from Chattambinadu. When someone is explaining something you don't understand, you can whisper to your friend what he said: "Pandithan aanennu thonnunnu" (Seems like he's a scholar). And who can forget Pyarilal from Kalyanaraman, who summed up a chaotic event by saying, "Ellam shadapade shadapade-nnayirunnu" (Everything happened in a flash!).

Like many great comedians, he also had hit dialogues that came from his character's own miserable situations. In Pachakuthira, his character Chandran at one point says, "It's like an elephant stepped on the head of a man who was already swallowed up to his neck by a python." To show off your confidence to friends, you could use Srank's line from Mayavi: "Aashan munpe nadakkum. Shishyan pirake nadannal mathi" (The master will walk ahead. The disciple just needs to follow). For a loving dig at your own father or someone else's, Manavalan's line from Pulivalkalyanam is perfect: "Achan aanathre, achan" (Father, he calls himself, father).

In Thommum Makkalum, his character Rajakannu hilariously claims, "Enikku vishappinte asukhamulla aalaane" (I'm a person with an illness of hunger). Adv. Mukundanunni from Meesamadhavan gave us another gem we use in daily life: "Nandi maathre ullu alle?" (Only thanks, is it?). In Kalyanaraman, Pyarilal consoles Dileep's character with the epic line, "Thalaruthu Ramankutty, thalaruthu" (Don't falter, Ramankutty, don't falter). And from the master of iconic dialogues in Chathikkatha Chanthu, Dance Master Vikram asks, "Ithrakku popular aaya enne kandittu manasilaayilleda jaada thendi?" (You didn't recognise someone as popular as me, you arrogant beggar?).

To put it in the words of Srank from Mayavi, "Bheekaran aanavan, kodum bheekaran" (He's a terror, an absolute terror). Through countless such characters, situations, and dialogues, Salim Kumar will always be here with us.