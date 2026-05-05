The historical drama Raja Shivaji, led by Riteish Deshmukh, opened to exceptional numbers, setting a new benchmark for Marathi cinema. The film earned ₹11.35 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday.

However, like most theatrical releases, it witnessed a drop on its first weekday, collecting ₹5.6 crore on Monday. This dip, while sharp, is considered normal after a high-performing weekend.