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Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh Film Sees Monday Dip, Crosses Rs. 39 Crore
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Raja Shivaji continues its strong box office run but shows a predictable weekday slowdown. Despite a sharp dip on Monday, the historical biopic has crossed ₹39 crore net in India within four days
Strong Opening Followed by Expected Monday Dip
The historical drama Raja Shivaji, led by Riteish Deshmukh, opened to exceptional numbers, setting a new benchmark for Marathi cinema. The film earned ₹11.35 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹10.55 crore on Saturday and ₹12 crore on Sunday.
However, like most theatrical releases, it witnessed a drop on its first weekday, collecting ₹5.6 crore on Monday. This dip, while sharp, is considered normal after a high-performing weekend.
₹39 Crore Milestone Despite Competition
Even with the Monday decline, the film’s total stands at approximately ₹39.50 crore (India net) and ₹46.95 crore (gross). Importantly, its performance has remained largely unaffected by its box office clash with Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.
The coming weekdays will be crucial in determining whether the film can sustain momentum or stabilise at a steady pace.
Star Cast, Cameos and Audience Response
Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, the film features a large ensemble including Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Manjrekar. A special appearance by Salman Khan has generated strong audience reactions in theatres.
The film, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has received mixed critical reviews but strong audience turnout. Riteish also appealed to viewers to avoid sharing clips or spoilers online, emphasising the importance of preserving the theatrical experience.
ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Film Holds Strong After Solid Opening Weekend
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