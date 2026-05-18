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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya-Trisha’s Film Crosses Rs 120 Crore Worldwide
Karuppu continues its strong box office run as Suriya’s fantasy action drama crossed Rs 120 crore worldwide in just three days. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film has received impressive audience response across domestic and overseas markets.
Strong Day 3 Performance
Karuppu continues its successful box office run as the Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer crossed Rs 120 crore worldwide within just three days. Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu has emerged as one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026. The film’s impressive collections reflect strong audience interest and positive word-of-mouth across markets.
Massive Weekend Growth
According to reports, Karuppu earned nearly Rs 120.75 crore globally by the end of Day 3. The film witnessed strong weekend growth, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and overseas territories. Karuppu benefited greatly from fan excitement surrounding Suriya’s comeback, while the fantasy action storyline also connected well with family audiences everywhere.
Opening And Audience Response
Karuppu reportedly opened with around Rs 20 crore worldwide despite facing release delays and cancelled morning shows in some locations. By Day 2, the film showed over 50 percent growth and pushed India net collections close to Rs 40 crore. Fans praised Karuppu for its emotional depth, action scenes, and mythological backdrop.
Overseas Collections Shine
Apart from Tamil Nadu, Karuppu is also performing strongly in Telugu-speaking regions where the dubbed version has received decent occupancy. Overseas markets including the US, UAE, and Malaysia have contributed significantly to the film’s earnings. Trade analysts believe Karuppu could soon enter the Rs 150 crore club with steady weekday collections.
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