Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark
Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji made a strong comeback on day three after a slight dip on Friday. The historical drama crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in its opening weekend, showing impressive growth and solid audience support at the box office.
How much did 'Raja Shivaji' earn on its third day?
Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Raja Shivaji' collected around ₹12 crore on its third day, the first Sunday. This is a jump of about 13.7% compared to its second-day earnings.
What is the net collection of 'Raja Shivaji'?
In India, 'Raja Shivaji' has raked in a net collection of about ₹33.90 crore in just three days. Its gross collection now stands at ₹40.34 crore. The film is originally in Marathi but was also released in a dubbed Hindi version.
How much did the Hindi version of 'Raja Shivaji' collect?
The Hindi version of 'Raja Shivaji' earned about ₹4.25 crore on Sunday. This brings the total net collection for the Hindi version in India to around ₹11 crore. Out of the total ₹33.90 crore, the original Marathi version has contributed ₹22.90 crore.
What is the three-day collection breakdown of 'Raja Shivaji'?
'Raja Shivaji' Hindi Version Earnings:
- Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.35 crore
- Day 2 (Saturday): ₹3.40 crore
- Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.25 crore
Total Collection: ₹11.00 crore
'Raja Shivaji' Marathi Version Earnings:
- Day 1 (Friday): ₹8 crore
- Day 2 (Saturday): ₹7.15 crore
- Day 3 (Sunday): ₹7.75 crore
Total Collection: ₹22.90 crore
What is the budget and star cast of 'Raja Shivaji'?
According to reports, 'Raja Shivaji' was made on a budget of around ₹100 crore. Besides Riteish Deshmukh, the film's star cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, Sachin Khedekar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in important roles. Salman Khan's cameo in the film is also grabbing a lot of attention.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.