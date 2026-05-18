Producer Naga Vamsi recently posted a critique of Ram Charan's Peddi trailer. He described Ram Charan's performance as "beast mode," comparing it to Virat Kohli wrestling. He also lauded Janhvi Kapoor, describing her as "ravishing."

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's next film, Peddi, is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. Adding to the hype, producer Naga Vamsi examined the film's trailer ahead of its release and praised it on his X account.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Notably, Peddi is set for a worldwide release on June 4, 2026, with premieres on June 3, 2026. The film's trailer will be released on May 18, 2026, via social media channels. Read on to find out what Naga Vamsi thought about the trailer.

Naga Vamsi analyses the trailer for Ram Charan's Peddi

In his X post, Naga Vamsi wrote, "Just watched the #PeddiTrailer… this one is going straight OUT OF THE PARK." He also compared Ram Charan’s performance to Virat Kohli, who is known for his powerful style of cricket. He wrote in Telugu, which translates to: "Everyone has seen Virat Kohli play cricket… now just imagine how it would be if Kohli played wrestling too. That's exactly how it feels."

He added, "Kohli Cricket… adatam andaru chusaru kadha, adhe Kohli kusthi kuda aadithe ela untundo just imagine ala undi Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan garu in an absolute beast mode!"

Vamsi also lauded Janhvi Kapoor, describing her as "ravishing." However, he teased spectators with a crossover shot at the conclusion of the film and labelled it "pure mass cinema," stating, "And wait for the crossover shot in the end...PURE MASS CINEMA."

Scroll to load tweet…

About Peddi

AR Rahman composed the film's music. Buchi Babu Sana wrote and directed the film. Aside from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also has Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. Venkata Satish Kilaru produces the film Peddi under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers.