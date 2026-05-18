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Peddi Trailer Release Time: When And Where To Watch Ram Charan’s Big Trailer - Details Inside
Fans are eagerly waiting for Ram Charan’s Peddi trailer as excitement builds around the film. The makers have revealed key details about its release time and where audiences can watch the much-awaited glimpse.
Peddi Trailer Release Time
Ram Charan fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated trailer of Peddi, which is set to release on May 18, 2026. According to the latest updates, the Peddi trailer will release after 3 PM and is expected to create massive buzz online. The makers recently confirmed the trailer launch with a powerful new poster featuring the film’s intense rural backdrop.
Ram Charan’s Rugged Avatar
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in a rugged and action-packed role set in rural Andhra Pradesh. The sports action drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Jagapathi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar in important roles. Fans are especially excited to see Ram Charan in a completely raw and massy character after recent teaser glimpses.
Promotions Create Huge Buzz
The film has already generated strong excitement with its posters, first-look reveals, and overseas advance bookings. Recently, Jagapathi Babu’s fierce look as Appalasoori grabbed attention on social media and increased curiosity around the storyline. With music composed by A. R. Rahman, Peddi is expected to deliver a powerful cinematic experience filled with action, emotion, and rural drama.
Release Date And Expectations
Apart from the trailer launch, Peddi has also remained in headlines due to its revised release plans. The film is now officially scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026. Trade experts believe the trailer response could play a major role in boosting anticipation further, with many expecting Peddi to emerge as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.
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