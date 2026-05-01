Veteran Tamil producer K Rajan passed away at 85. He was known for producing 'Thangamana Thangachi' and acting in films like 'Thunivu'. Celebs Khushbu Sundar and Vishal expressed shock, revealing the cause of death was suicide.

Tamil producer K Rajan, who is known for producing films such 'Thangamana Thangachi' and 'Chinna Poovai Killathe', passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. The news of his demise has has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with several celebrities expressing grief over the tragic loss.

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Kollywood Mourns K Rajan's Demise

Paying tribute to the late producer actor-politician Khushbu Sundar wrote on X, "Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi"

Received the blessings and warm wishes of #MarClimisBava ahead of assuming office as the Chief Minister of #Kerala tomorrow. His words of faith and goodwill are a source of great strength and encouragement. With a sense of divine responsibility, I remain committed to ensuring… pic.twitter.com/VKXXdGzoVc — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) May 17, 2026

Actor and producer Vishal took to X and wrote, "Just heard the news of k Rajan sir's demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace. God bless"

Just heard the news of k Rajan sir’s demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace. God bless — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 17, 2026

"The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul," wrote R Sarath Kumar in his condolence message.

தமிழ் திரையுலகின் பிரபல தயாரிப்பாளரான திரு.கே.ராஜன் அவர்கள் தன் உயிரை மாய்த்துக்கொண்ட சம்பவம் மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும், வேதனையும் அளிக்கிறது. 1980 முதல் தமிழ் சினிமாவில் இடம்பிடித்த முதுபெரும் தயாரிப்பாளரின் எதிர்பாராத இத்தகைய முடிவு தமிழ் திரையுலகிற்கு பேரிழப்பாகும். அவரது… pic.twitter.com/19lR1mnxrd — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) May 17, 2026

K Rajan's Acting Career

Rajan also appeared as an actor in several Tamil films such as Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Mappillai, Paambhu Sattai, Thunivu and Bakasuran. (ANI)