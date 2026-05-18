Hrithik Roshan posted an emotional birthday tribute for his brother, Eshaan, celebrating his 'breakthrough year.' He praised Eshaan's decade of hard work, the success of their banner HRX Films, and revealed Eshaan is on the set of his 2nd film.

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared an emotional birthday tribute for his brother, Eshaan Roshan, celebrating what he described as a breakthrough year marked by personal achievements and the rise of their production banner, HRX Films. Posting a smiling portrait of Eshaan on social media, Hrithik reflected on the years of hard work and persistence that led to the current phase of success for his brother and their creative venture.

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"Happy birthday my brother ! What a year you have conquered ! Manifested everything you worked for past 10 years so beautifully !" Hrithik wrote. The actor also encouraged Eshaan to continue aiming higher despite the recent achievements. "I hope you celebrate your victories today and gear up to dream even bigger !!" he added.

Praise for Eshaan's Leadership at HRX Films

A major focus of the message was HRX Films, the banner Hrithik said has entered a new chapter under Eshaan's leadership. Highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the venture just a year ago, the actor contrasted it with the momentum it has now gained. "HRX FILMS has just begun under your leadership. And we have miles to go !!" Hrithik wrote, adding, "Up to last year, you were still aspiring to manifest your vision.. Last birthday, nothing was certain. Nobody knew whether you could do it or not."

Hrithik further revealed that Eshaan is already working on another project, sharing that his brother spent this birthday on the set of his second film. "On this birthday exactly one year later - you are celebrating your birthday on sets of your 2nd film ! Hats off to you ! You proved your mettle !" he wrote.

Closing the note on an emotional and motivational tone, Hrithik reiterated his admiration for Eshaan's ambition and capabilities. "As I keep saying , you are a GIANT ! So think bigger and bigger ! You can do it all ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY EISH !! Keep going !! Have the best year ever !! Love you," he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

On the Work Front

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan, is all set to mark his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4.' The superhero film is being backed by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik will also act in the film while handling directing duties.

Apart from that, Hrithik is also entering the OTT space as a producer with 'Storm,' a thriller set in Mumbai. The project is being made for Prime Video. (ANI)