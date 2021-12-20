Raj Kundra pornography case: Businessman says he is ready to 'face trial', [Read]

Raj Kundra was arrested and put to jail because of his involvement in a pornography case. He has now said that he is ready to face trial. Raj was arrested by Mumbai Police in July 2021.



Raj Kundra was arrested and imprisoned for his alleged involvement in a pornography case. The businessman was later released on bail. Now Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj has released an official statement in the matter. According to a report in News 18, Raj has said that the entire case has been a witch hunt and also said that he was never involved in the production and distribution of 'pornography'.

He had also added that he is ready to face judicial trial and also has full faith in the judiciary. His note read that he would like to start by stating that he has never been involved in the production and distribution of 'pornography' ever in his life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice, so he cannot elucidate, but he is ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. Also read:Year-ender 2021: Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood controversies that shook 2021

Raj also said that However, unfortunately, he has already been pronounced 'guilty' by the media and his family and he has been been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating his human and constitutional rights at different levels. The trolling /negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. Also read: Pornography case: Relief for Raj Kundra; gets four-week protection from arrest