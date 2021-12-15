  • Facebook
    Pornography case: Relief for Raj Kundra; gets four-week protection from arrest

    Supreme Court has provided a four weeks protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra in the pornography racket case on Wednesday.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 4:33 PM IST
    Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra has got a big relief from the Supreme Court on Wednesday in the pornography case. According to the reports, the apex court has given Raj Kundra a protection of four weeks from the arrest in the pornography case against him. Along with this, the court has also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government and has sought its response.

    Last month on November 25, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Raj Kundra, who has been made an accused in the infamous pornography case. The Mumbai-based businessman had appeared before the Supreme Court against his arrest after Bombay High Court's Justice Nitin Sambre dismissed his plea and have him four weeks’ time to approach the apex court.

    Raj Kundra, in his defence, had told the single-bench court of Justice Sambre that those videos made by his production company were erotic in nature, but should not be considered as porn since they did not show any sexual or physical. Raj Kundra further told the court that he was falsely being implicated in the case and that he was not involved in the broadcasting or making of these videos. However, the court did not accept his argument and dismissed the plea.

    ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in trouble again? Cheating case filed against the couple for Rs 1.51 crore

    Other than Shilpa Shetty's husband, five more people including Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey had filed the petition seeking anticipatory bail. Raj Kundra was earlier arrested in July this year in another case related to a porn film that was being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

    Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19. After this, the Mumbai crime branch filed a 1500-page charge sheet against him in court. Raj Kundra was released from jail on bail after about 62 days. He has been accused of creating pornographic content and then putting them on 'Hotshot' a mobile-based application; and blackmailing many struggling actresses.

    ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra's pooja ghar photos show their spiritual side

