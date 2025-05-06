Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn starrer thriller earns THIS; Check
Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 continues strong at the box office, earning a solid amount on Day 5. Check out the latest figures here.
| Published : May 06 2025, 10:33 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : instagram
Released on Thursday (May 1) on Labor Day, 'Raid 2' opened with ₹19.25 crore and became the third biggest opener of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal starrer 'The Great Indian Family' (opening collection: ₹31 crore) and Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' (opening collection: ₹26 crore).
26
Image Credit : instagram
'Raid 2' collection dropped to 12 crores on the second day. But on the third and fourth days, it made a big jump and collected ₹18 crore and ₹22 crore respectively. Due to this, the film's opening weekend collection reached ₹71.25 crore.
36
Image Credit : instagram
According to the trade tracking website sacnilk.com, the film collected around ₹7.75 crore on the fifth day and its net collection in India has reached ₹79 crore.
46
Image Credit : instagram
Now let's talk about the worldwide collection. In the first weekend, 'Raid 2' grossed ₹13.50 crore overseas. Its gross collection in India was ₹84.75 crore. In this way, the gross collection of the film in the first weekend was ₹98.25 crore.
56
Image Credit : instagram
If only the net collection of the fifth day of India (which is 7.75 crores) is included, then the worldwide gross earnings of the film so far has reached 106 crores.
66
Image Credit : instagram
'Raid 2' is directed by Rajkumar Gupta. It is a sequel to his 2018 film 'Raid'. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial and Rajat Kapoor in important roles.
Top Stories