Rajamouli Mahabharat: Everyone knows about Rajamouli's dream project, Mahabharat. But how would it be if Prabhas played Karna and Ram Charan was Arjuna? And who would be the best Krishna? An AI video about this is now going viral on social media
Ram Charan as Arjuna, Prabhas as Karna..
A video is currently making Charan and Prabhas fans happy on social media. In it, Prabhas shows his heroism as Karna, trying to win the war, while Ram Charan goes wild, shooting arrows as Arjuna. This AI video, based on the Mahabharat war, is now going viral. Fans are sharing it widely on social media. It seems a fan created and posted it on their X account. Fans are saying this is what Rajamouli's Mahabharat will be like. They agree on Karna and Arjuna, but are asking, who will be Krishna?
Rajamouli's Dream Project...
So far, many big directors in the Indian film industry have made movies based on the Mahabharata saga, and they continue to do so. The Mahabharata, a great epic in Indian mythology, makes you want to watch it again and again, no matter how many times you've heard, read, or seen it. The interest in the movie depends on the director's perspective on the characters. Mahabharata has already been made into movies and serials. But the whole country is waiting for the 'Mahabharat' that director Rajamouli is going to make. Everyone is waiting to see how Jakkanna will craft this film, when he will announce it, and who will act in it.
How many parts for Jakkanna's Mahabharat?
Rajamouli is currently busy with the Varanasi movie with Mahesh Babu. It seems he might start working on the Mahabharat series after this film is completed. But it's not yet clear if Jakkanna will really start Mahabharat or if he has other movies he wants to make. Because if he starts Mahabharat, Rajamouli won't be able to do any other film. Nobody knows how many parts Jakkanna plans to make. So, some say Rajamouli might make this series as the final project of his career. It's rumored that he might retire from films after completing this series.
Which stars will play roles in Mahabharat?
It remains to be seen whether Rajamouli will create this masterpiece with newcomers or cast big stars from Indian cinema. Fans, however, are guessing that he will cast star heroes for the roles. And accordingly, AI videos are also coming out. They are creating videos with famous heroes, taking a scene from the Kurukshetra war. This video, which features Ram Charan as Arjuna and Prabhas as Karna, is currently going viral on social media. The video is so well made that it looks original from every angle.
Superstar Mahesh Babu as Krishna?
So, Charan as Arjuna and Prabhas as Karna are set. But for the question of who will be Krishna, people are saying Mahesh Babu would be great as Sri Krishna. As for other roles, audiences are speculating on social media, suggesting NTR as Bhima, Nani as Nakula, Vijay Deverakonda as Sahadeva, Pawan Kalyan for the role of Dharmaraja, Rajinikanth as Bhishma, Amitabh Bachchan as Dronacharya, Rana as Duryodhana, and Deepika Padukone for the role of Draupadi. We'll have to see how seriously Rajamouli considers these names.
