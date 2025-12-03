Image Credit : @Bhaddakasthudu / X

So far, many big directors in the Indian film industry have made movies based on the Mahabharata saga, and they continue to do so. The Mahabharata, a great epic in Indian mythology, makes you want to watch it again and again, no matter how many times you've heard, read, or seen it. The interest in the movie depends on the director's perspective on the characters. Mahabharata has already been made into movies and serials. But the whole country is waiting for the 'Mahabharat' that director Rajamouli is going to make. Everyone is waiting to see how Jakkanna will craft this film, when he will announce it, and who will act in it.