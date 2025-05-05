- Home
- Entertainment
- Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's starrer earns THIS on first Sunday
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's starrer earns THIS on first Sunday
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 has stormed the box office! With its highest single-day earnings on the fourth day, the film's total collection has now surpassed ₹70 crore.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Raid 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn has a reason to celebrate. After the disaster of his earlier film Azaad, released earlier this year, Raid 2 has made up for the losses and delivered a hit he had been waiting for.
Raid 2 has delivered an outstanding box office performance in its first four days of release, drawing large crowds and surpassing expectations. With strong word-of-mouth and impressive collections, the film is proving to be a major commercial success.
Ajay Devgn's action-packed film had a strong start at the Indian box office, collecting ₹19.25 crore on its opening day and setting the tone for an impressive weekend performance.
Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 collected ₹12 crore on its second day, maintaining solid momentum at the box office and continuing to attract audiences with its gripping storyline and performances.
Raid 2, a film centered on the fight against corruption, earned ₹18 crore on its third day, Saturday, May 3, reflecting strong weekend growth and positive audience response.
On Sunday, May 4, Raid 2 saw its highest earnings yet, with early estimates pegging the collection at ₹21.25 crore. This marks a strong finish to the weekend, highlighting its growing popularity.
Raid 2 has grossed approximately ₹70.50 crore (early estimates) across all languages, including earnings from its fourth day, showcasing a strong performance and widespread appeal.
On Sunday, May 4, 2025, Raid 2 recorded a solid Hindi occupancy rate of 39.93%, reflecting strong audience engagement and continued interest in the film throughout its opening weekend.