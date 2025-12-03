Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru began a new chapter with an intimate traditional wedding at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, where heartfelt family moments and emotional blessings made their special day even more memorable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru marked a fresh beginning together on December 1 with a simple, traditional wedding at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Although the ceremony was deliberately intimate, the internet has been buzzing with glimpses from the big day. One particularly touching moment came from Raj’s family, drawing warm reactions online.

Raj’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, shared a family photograph along with an emotional message about what the wedding meant to her. Samantha later responded, expressing her affection and gratitude with a heartfelt note of love.

In her post, Sheetal explained that she had been deeply moved during one of the rituals. She wrote that while praying, she instinctively reached out to the Shivalingam, feeling overcome with emotion. She said the experience brought her a sense of clarity and a quiet alignment within the family as Samantha and Raj stepped into their new life together.

Sheetal went on to describe watching the couple participate in the rituals, noting that it felt as though life had arranged itself in a quietly beautiful way. She reflected that certain relationships do not unfold by chance but arrive gently, bringing peace with them.

Toward the end of her message, she mentioned a small prayer she made while lighting sesame oil lamps. She hoped that everyone would someday experience a love that felt as calm, steady, and right as the one she witnessed between Samantha and Raj.

A new chapter for Samantha and Raj

Samantha and Raj are believed to have grown close during the making of The Family Man 2, where she portrayed the character Raji. Their bond strengthened further on the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny, eventually blossoming into a relationship.

For her wedding look, Samantha chose a rich red silk saree designed by Arpita Mehta, paired with timeless gold jewellery. She kept her styling graceful with a neat bun wrapped in gajra and opted for minimal mehendi for a refined traditional appearance. Raj matched her elegance in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit featuring a handwoven silk kurta and a classic churidar.

Samantha’s earlier marriage

Before marrying Raj, Samantha had been married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two wed in 2017 and later announced their separation in October 2021. Naga Chaitanya has since moved forward in his personal life and is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

