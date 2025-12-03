Aamir Khan Productions announced 'Happy Patel,' a spy comedy marking Vir Das's directorial debut. Das will star alongside Mona Singh. The film was unveiled via a quirky video featuring Khan and Das, slated for a January 16, 2026 release.

Aamir Khan Productions has officially announced its next film, 'Happy Patel,' a spy comedy that also marks actor-comedian Vir Das' directorial debut. Das, who has earned international recognition for his stand-up comedy specials, will be stepping into the director's chair for the first time. The film will also feature Das alongside Mona Singh in lead roles.

Unconventional Announcement

The project was announced on Wednesday through an unconventional announcement featuring Aamir Khan and Vir Das. The clip shows Khan questioning Das about his filmmaking choices, particularly his approach to action sequences, romance, and even an item number.

The video begins with Khan beating up Vir, annoyed that every time they talk, someone inevitably brings up his "one flop film." The scene then cuts to a flashback, where Aamir is already frustrated with Vir for making a spy film that is supposedly a "flop" and lacks decent action and "romance." He then mentions about how the film's romance revolves around the heroine slapping him, to which Vir responds, "Everyone loves dominance in 2025." Aamir then questions why Vir chose to play the 'item girl' himself instead of having a proper special number, as he originally suggested. Vir defends his decision, saying he made an "offbeat" film, but Aamir retorts that he only says that in interviews. When Vir mentions 'Laal Singh Chaddha' being a flop, he gets beaten up for it. To their surprise, the audience erupts in applause, and Aamir quickly pretends everything is fine. He even claims that all the things he criticised Vir for were actually his ideas from the start.

Fan Reactions and Reunion

Check out the video https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRyiSJ0iLAO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== In no time, fans chimed in on the comment section. "Oh yes! Can't wait!!!" wrote one fan under the announcement video, while another added, "Alright, now I'm really excited!!"

With this, Aamir Khan Productions and Das are set to reunite after nearly 14 years. Their first collaboration, 'Delhi Belly,' hit theatres in 2011 and starred Imran Khan.

Production History and Release Date

Aamir Khan Productions has previously backed critically acclaimed films, including 'Lagaan,' 'Taare Zameen Par,' 'Dangal,' and 'Secret Superstar.'

'Happy Patel' is slated for theatrical release on January 16, 2026. (ANI)