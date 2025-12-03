Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Check Who’s Leading in Votes and Likely to WIN This Season
The Bigg Boss 19 finale is approaching, and fans are curious about who’s leading in votes. With intense competition among top finalists, predictions suggest some contestants have a higher chance of winning this season.
Final Countdown for Bigg Boss 19
The finale of Salman Khan’s popular and controversial show, Bigg Boss 19, is approaching fast. With each passing week, contestants are getting eliminated, narrowing down the competition. Fans eagerly await to see who will emerge as this season’s ultimate winner.
Malti Chahar Exits Bigg Boss 19
According to media reports, Malti Chahar’s journey in Bigg Boss 19 has come to an end. Entering the show as a wild card, she immediately created a buzz and left a lasting impression on viewers.
Top 5 Battle It Out in Bigg Boss 19
After Malti Chahar’s exit, only five contestants remain in Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Amaal Malik. The finale promises an exciting showdown as they compete for the coveted trophy.
Voting Trends Take a Twist in Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 voting trends have seen a major twist. While Farhana Bhatt and Pranit More were leading just a couple of days ago, recent updates show a noticeable change in fan preferences.
Gaurav Khanna Predicted to Win Bigg Boss 19
According to Twitter handle The Khabri, which shares insider news on Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna is predicted to win this season. Farhana Bhatt and Pranit More are expected to secure second and third positions.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Set for Top 2 Showdownv
The Bigg Boss 19 finale will feature five contestants, who will be eliminated one by one. Reports suggest Amaal Malik may be the first to leave, setting the stage for an intense final battle between the last two.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date and Time
The Bigg Boss 19 finale will air on Sunday, December 7. Streaming begins at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar, followed by Colors TV at 10:30 PM. Expect explosive performances from contestants and added excitement from host Salman Khan.
