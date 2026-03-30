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Rahul Banerjee-Priyanka Sarkar Love Story: Why Both Reconciled After Filing for Divorce; Read On
Rahul and Priyanka have decided to live together again for their son Sahaj, withdrawing their divorce case. A tragic death of an actor by drowning occurred during a serial shoot in Talsari, where Bhaskar Banerjee plays the role of Rahul's uncle.
Rahul and Priyanka: A Tollywood Love Story's Tumultuous Journey
Priyanka Sarkar's Journey as a Single Mother to Son Sahaj
For Their Son's Sake: Rahul and Priyanka Decide to Reconcile
Putting their differences aside, Rahul and Priyanka have withdrawn their divorce case, choosing to reunite and live together for the well-being of their son, Sahaj. During their separation, Rahul and Priyanka were reportedly linked to other industry figures. While Rahul's name was linked to a couple of his co-stars, Priyanka was also reported to be dating a photographer. Despite the distance and gossip, they eventually found their way back together.
Tragedy Strikes on Set: Actor Drowns During Serial Shoot in Talsari
Veteran Actor Bhaskar Banerjee Confirms Tragic News of Co-star's Drowning
Priyanka Sarkar requests privacy during difficult time
On Sunday night, Priyanka Sarkar shared a post urging people to respect her family's privacy during this tough time. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together."
Priyanka Sarkar requests privacy during difficult time
The note further read, “We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time.”
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