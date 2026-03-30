Putting their differences aside, Rahul and Priyanka have withdrawn their divorce case, choosing to reunite and live together for the well-being of their son, Sahaj. During their separation, Rahul and Priyanka were reportedly linked to other industry figures. While Rahul's name was linked to a couple of his co-stars, Priyanka was also reported to be dating a photographer. Despite the distance and gossip, they eventually found their way back together.