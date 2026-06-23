Kriti Sanon has marked her presence as one of the most successful actresses in the film industry. With her latest release Cocktail 2, the actress Ally has managed to win hearts and even box office numbers. Here's looking at her bankable factors. Keep scrolling!

Kriti Sanon is currently riding on the success of her latest release Cocktail 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles. As Ally has reportedly managed to outshine the other two actors, fans' reactions are a verdict on that. The actress has left no stone unturned to deliver her best - thanks to her fit body, bubbly character, and perfect dialogue delivery. Following the success of Tere Ishk Mein earlier last year, Cocktail 2 marks yet another theatrical victory for the actress, further strengthening her remarkable run at the box office.

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Massive Win For A Rom-Com Genre

The film has emerged as a significant success story for the romantic comedy genre. Last year, Saiyaara was celebrated as a good romantic movie; now Cocktail is doing decently well on the same lines. The film's strong opening demonstrates that audiences continue to embrace well-made romantic entertainers when backed by compelling storytelling and a popular leading star.

One Of The Biggest Rom-com Openings

With a Rs 50 Cr India Nett opening weekend, Cocktail 2 has delivered one of the biggest opening weekends for a romantic comedy. The achievement sets a new benchmark for contemporary rom-coms and highlights the film's strong appeal across audience segments.

Her Box Office Momentum

From Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew to Tere Ishq Mein and now Cocktail 2, Kriti has built an extraordinary streak of theatrical performers. Her ability to take up the films on her shoulders across genres while maintaining commercial consistency has become one of the appealing aspects of her career.

Ability To Choose Compelling Scripts

Kriti is also being very bold with her film choices. She is choosing unique roles that put her through different acting molds. Fans are obviously noticing this and coming out in numbers to watch her films.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

The film has successfully collected Rs 53.85 crore net (Rs 64.56 crore gross) in India and Rs 20.75 crore overseas.