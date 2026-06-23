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FIFA World Cup 2026: Flying Kisses to Sweet Smiles, Shakira Lights Up Messi's Record-Breaking Match
While Lionel Messi was creating magic on the field against Austria in the FIFA World Cup, pop queen Shakira was enjoying every bit of it from the stands. Check out these pictures.
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Shakira enjoying the Messi magic from the gallery.
After wowing the world with her song 'Dai Dai' at the World Cup opening ceremony, Shakira was spotted in the gallery watching Messi play.
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A tender moment with her son.
Her son Sasha gives his mom Shakira a sweet kiss on the cheek. This adorable moment quickly went viral.
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Flying kisses and waves for the crowd.
When the camera caught her on the giant screen, Shakira gave a warm reaction to the audience. The 49-year-old Colombian pop star is still a heartthrob for many.
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The crowd was thrilled to see Shakira.
Shakira's natural, charming smile was on full display amidst the excitement of the game. The pop star's presence was truly radiant.
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Shakira is a huge Messi fan.
The Colombian pop star has repeatedly said on different occasions that she is a die-hard fan of Lionel Messi.
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Leaving the stadium after the match.
Shakira is seen walking with her sons, looking satisfied after a successful match. These moments went viral worldwide, creating a wonderful mix of football and music.
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Shakira with her two sons.
Shakira has two sons: Milan, born in January 2013 (now 13), and Sasha, born in 2014 (now 11). She once said, "My children are my biggest priority."
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Shakira sang the theme song for this World Cup.
Shakira sang the official song for the FIFA World Cup 2026, 'Dai Dai', along with Burna Boy. Released in May, the song is already a global hit. From 'Waka Waka' to 'Dai Dai', Shakira is back as the queen of World Cup music!
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From 'Waka Waka' to 'Dai Dai', Shakira has sung the World Cup theme song four times.
2006 (Germany): Hips Don’t Lie (Bamboo)2010 (South Africa): Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) — one of the best World Cup songs ever2014 (Brazil): La La La (Brazil 2014)2026 (Canada-Mexico-USA): Dai Dai feat. Burna Boy
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The name 'Shakira' means 'grateful'.
'Shakira' is an Arabic word meaning 'grateful'. She wrote her first song, 'Tus Gafas Oscuras', at age 8 about her older brother's death when she was 2. She wrote her first poem at 4 and released her first album at 13.
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