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Inside Rekha’s Rs 100 Crore Bandra Bungalow Basera: A Glimpse Into Actress’ Luxurious Lifestyle
Rekha’s iconic Bandra bungalow Basera has always attracted attention for its elegance and charm. The actress’ luxurious home, reportedly worth around ₹100 crore, reflects her unique style, love for art, and a glimpse into her private lifestyle.
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Rekha’s Timeless Abode: Basera on Bandstand
Rekha's magnificent home, 'Basera', is located on the scenic Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai. This Rs 100-crore mansion grabs the attention of fans and tourists. The house has lush greenery and an umbrella-shaped entrance, reflecting Rekha's own elegance. Its design, which reminds you of her film 'Umrao Jaan', mixes classic charm with royal style, making it one of Mumbai's most admired celebrity homes.
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The Queen of Grace: Rekha’s Illustrious Journey
Born as Bhanurekha Ganesan to veteran actors Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan, Rekha overcame early struggles to become a top actress. She has acted in over 180 films, giving unforgettable performances in 'Umrao Jaan', 'Silsila', and 'Khoon Bhari Maang'. She transformed from a hesitant newcomer to a style icon, winning a National Award and many Filmfare awards. Rekha remains a symbol of grace and timeless charm, just like her home.
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Wealth, Location, and the Beverly Hills of Bollywood
Rekha's net worth is estimated at around ₹332 crore, showing her long success and smart investments. Her prized home, 'Basera', is at Sea Springs Bungalow No. 2, Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand, Bandra (West). It's located right between Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' and Salman Khan's 'Galaxy Apartments'. People often call this elite Mumbai area the 'Beverly Hills of Bollywood' because of its sea-facing mansions and famous residents. The area's mix of privacy and glamour is perfect for Rekha's private lifestyle.
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Inside the World of Basera: Rekha’s Private Sanctuary
The interiors of 'Basera' show Rekha's classy taste, mixing traditional Indian design with modern comfort. The rooms are filled with elegant wooden furniture, rich earthy colours, and handcrafted decor. Large windows bring in lots of natural light, creating a peaceful vibe. Outside, thick bamboo walls and dense plants give both beauty and privacy, matching Rekha's reclusive nature. Her home is more than just a house; it's her personal sanctuary.
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