3 4 Image Credit : Instagram

Wealth, Location, and the Beverly Hills of Bollywood

Rekha's net worth is estimated at around ₹332 crore, showing her long success and smart investments. Her prized home, 'Basera', is at Sea Springs Bungalow No. 2, Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand, Bandra (West). It's located right between Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' and Salman Khan's 'Galaxy Apartments'. People often call this elite Mumbai area the 'Beverly Hills of Bollywood' because of its sea-facing mansions and famous residents. The area's mix of privacy and glamour is perfect for Rekha's private lifestyle.