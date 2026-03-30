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Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies By Drowning: Here's Everything You Need To Know About His Family, Career; Read On
Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has died after drowning in Odisha. The 43-year-old actor reportedly fell into the water during a shoot and lost his life. He was declared dead before he could even reach the hospital
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Tragedy strikes: Rahul Banerjee loses his life mid-shoot
According to reports, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was in Talsari, Odisha, for a show's shoot. During this time, he went into the water and drowned. Technicians tried to save him, but he passed away before they could reach the hospital.
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Co-star confirms the tragic news
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's colleague, Bhaskar Banerjee, confirmed, 'Rahul died by drowning.' He added, 'He wasn't shooting at that moment. When he didn't return for a long time, we went looking for him.' According to Bhaskar, Rahul went towards the water after lunch. He was supposed to return quickly to shoot some scenes, but he never came back. The entire team is in shock.
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A fatal accident: Rahul didn't know how to swim
Diganta Bagchi from the Artist's Forum revealed that Rahul did not know how to swim. A technician spotted him drowning and raised an alarm. They pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.
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Who is in Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's family?
Rahul Banerjee is survived by his wife, Priyanka Sarkar, and their son, Shohoz. Rahul and Priyanka got married in 2010 but separated in 2017. However, they had reconciled in 2023 and were co-parenting their son.
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Who was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee?
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was a famous actor in Bengali cinema and TV. He shot to fame with the 2008 Bengali film 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar,' which made him an overnight star. He went on to act in many films and TV shows, including 'Love Circus,' 'Shono Mon Boli Tomay,' 'Na Hanyate,' and 'Kagojer Bou,' as well as shows like 'Sahaj Katha.' At the time of his death, he was shooting for the Star Jalsha show 'Bholebaba Par Karega'.
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