2 5 Image Credit : Facebook

Co-star confirms the tragic news

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's colleague, Bhaskar Banerjee, confirmed, 'Rahul died by drowning.' He added, 'He wasn't shooting at that moment. When he didn't return for a long time, we went looking for him.' According to Bhaskar, Rahul went towards the water after lunch. He was supposed to return quickly to shoot some scenes, but he never came back. The entire team is in shock.