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Watch Rahul Banerjee Last Video: Bengali Actor Filming ‘Bhole Baba Paar Karega’ Before Death
Actor Rahul Banerjee's final video has surfaced, showing him working on his TV program 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' before his tragic death. The footage shows him working on the set before the tragic event.
Watch Rahul Banerjee Last Video
Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee sadly died after falling into the water from a boat while filming a program. He was shooting in the Talsari region, which is on the boundary of West Bengal and Odisha, when the tragedy happened.
Watch Rahul Banerjee Last Video
According to initial reports, the 43-year-old actor had recovered from the water and was sent to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow, March 30, 2026.
Rahul Banerjee's final video surfaced
Rahul Banerjee, an actor, was spotted filming with the team for his TV program, Bhole Baba Par Karega, just before his terrible death.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourns the demise of Rahul Banerjee.
His admirers on social media are mourning his loss and sending their sympathies. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, also expressed her condolences for Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee who died.
বিশিষ্ট, তরুণ ও জনপ্রিয় অভিনেতা, রাহুল অরুণোদয় ব্যানার্জি হঠাৎ আর আমাদের মধ্যে নেই, এই খবর পেয়ে আমি হতচকিত, মর্মাহত ও শোকাহত।
কী করে যে কী হয়ে গেল, আমি কিছুই বুঝে উঠতে পারছি না। সে আমার খুব পছন্দের অভিনেতা ও মানুষ ছিল।
তাঁর শোকসন্তপ্ত পরিবার, পরিজন ও অগণিত অনুরাগীদের…
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 29, 2026
In an X post, she said, "Distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer with us—this news has left me stunned, heartbroken, and grief-stricken." I really don't understand how this happened. He was one of my favourite performers and a beautiful human being. I send my sincere sympathies to his devastated family, friends, and numerous fans. Rahul's untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Bengali performing community, Tollywood, and Teelwood."
More information about Rahul Banerjee.
Rahul Banerjee was born on October 16, 1983, in Kolkata. He became famous for his portrayal in the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. Raj Chakraborty directed the film, which also features Aritra Dutta Banik and Amit Kumar Adhikari in prominent parts.
Watch Rahul Banerjee Last Video
He later appeared in films such as Love Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, Na Hannyate, and Kagojer Bou. Rahul has also appeared in various television episodes and online series, including Paap, Kaali, Desher Maati, Feludar Goyendagiri, Laalkuthi, Seven, Indubala Bhaater Hotel, Durgo Rawhoshyo, Puro Puri Eken, Thakumar Jhuli, and others.
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