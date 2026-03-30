His admirers on social media are mourning his loss and sending their sympathies. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, also expressed her condolences for Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee who died.

বিশিষ্ট, তরুণ ও জনপ্রিয় অভিনেতা, রাহুল অরুণোদয় ব্যানার্জি হঠাৎ আর আমাদের মধ্যে নেই, এই খবর পেয়ে আমি হতচকিত, মর্মাহত ও শোকাহত।



কী করে যে কী হয়ে গেল, আমি কিছুই বুঝে উঠতে পারছি না। সে আমার খুব পছন্দের অভিনেতা ও মানুষ ছিল।

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তাঁর শোকসন্তপ্ত পরিবার, পরিজন ও অগণিত অনুরাগীদের… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 29, 2026

In an X post, she said, "Distinguished, young, and popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is suddenly no longer with us—this news has left me stunned, heartbroken, and grief-stricken." I really don't understand how this happened. He was one of my favourite performers and a beautiful human being. I send my sincere sympathies to his devastated family, friends, and numerous fans. Rahul's untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Bengali performing community, Tollywood, and Teelwood."